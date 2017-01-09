FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05
January 9, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Commercial Metals Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Commercial Metals Co -

* Commercial Metals Company reports first quarter earnings from continuing operations per share of $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $1.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.05

* Several indicators point to potential improvements in market conditions during our fiscal 2017

* Commercial Metals - Change in political leadership after U.S. Elections may result in more favorable business conditions in "medium and long terms"

* Ferrous scrap pricing improved during November and December

* Commercial Metals - potential changes in regulatory environment related to trade, taxes, infrastructure spending "may bode well for domestic steel industry" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

