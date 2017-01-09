FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Harmony Merger Corp. and Mundomedia agree to combine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Harmony Merger Corp :

* Harmony Merger Corp. And mundomedia agree to combine

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will receive $111.5 million of new mundo common shares

* Harmony Merger Corp - entered into a plan of reorganization whereby mundo will become a publicly listed company through a combination with harmony

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo will also receive $25.0 million in cash

* Harmony Merger Corp - current shareholders of mundo may also receive up to an additional $28.5 million in new mundo stock

* Following transaction, board of directors of new mundo will consist of seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

