Jan 9 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc

* Terms of January 3rd, 2017 transaction were not disclosed.

* UPS acquires Freightex to accelerate expansion of U.K. and European truckload brokerage business

* Deal immediately establishes UPS's presence in growing U.K. And European third-party logistics over-the-road brokerage transportation market