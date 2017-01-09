FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lipocine receives FDA guidance on the phase 3 program for LPCN 1107
January 9, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lipocine receives FDA guidance on the phase 3 program for LPCN 1107

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lipocine Inc

* Lipocine receives FDA guidance on the phase 3 program for LPCN 1107, an oral alternative for the prevention of preterm birth

* FDA agreed to randomized, open-label, two-arm clinical study to include a LPCN 1107 arm and comparator im arm with treatment up to 23 weeks

* Plans to submit LPCN 1107 phase 3 protocol to FDA via a special protocol assessment in first half of 2017

* FDA confirmed use of surrogate primary endpoint focusing rate of delivery less than 37 weeks gestation rather than clinical infant outcomes

* FDA acknowledged that use of gestational age endpoint would likely lead to subpart h approval as opposed to full approval

* FDA recommended a non-inferiority study margin of 7 pct with interim analyses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

