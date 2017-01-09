BRIEF-Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc
* Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand
* Deal for $50 million
* Mylan will purchase substantially all of company's assets and other rights relating to cold-eeze cold remedy brand
* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan
* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan