7 months ago
7 months ago
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Prophase Labs Inc

* Prophase labs announces agreement to sell cold-eeze(r) brand

* Deal for $50 million

* Mylan will purchase substantially all of company's assets and other rights relating to cold-eeze cold remedy brand

* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan

* As part of transaction, company, through its Pharmaloz subsidiary, will enter into a manufacturing and supply agreement with Mylan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

