FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet sees FY total net sales of about $888 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ollie's Bargain Outlet sees FY total net sales of about $888 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc :

* Ollie‘S Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc reports strong holiday sales and raises full year outlook

* Ollie’s Bargain Outlet - for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016, total sales increased 16.3%, with a comparable store sales increase of 1.9%.

* Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates comparable store sales growth of approximately 3.0% for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* Sees FY total net sales of approximately $888 million

* Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - estimates net income per diluted share (GAAP) of approximately $0.93 for fiscal year ending January 28, 2017

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $884.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.