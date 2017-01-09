FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics sees full-year 2017 net operating cash flow of $175 mln-$200 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc :

* Amicus Therapeutics provides full-year 2017 strategic outlook and financial guidance

* Amicus Therapeutics - additional data from POMPE phase 1/2 clinical study and top-line data from phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa study expected in 2017

* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- company expects full-year 2017 net operating cash flow of between $175 million to $200 million

* Amicus Therapeutics -expects 2017 total net cash spend (including third-party milestone payments, capital expenditures) of between $200 million &$225 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

