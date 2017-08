Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc :

* Ekso Bionics announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and update on WISE study; record Ekso GT Systems placed in North America

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue more than $2.5 million

* For full year, Ekso expects to report revenue of over $14.0 million compared to revenue of $8.7 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: