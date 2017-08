Jan 9 (Reuters) - Long Island Iced Tea Corp :

* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full year net sales

* Sees FY 2016 sales about $5.0 million

* Sees Q4 2016 sales about $1.587 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 163 percent

* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 216 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: