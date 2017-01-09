BRIEF-Pingtan Marine sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan marine enterprise provides 2017 first quarter eps guidance of between $0.08 to $0.10

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $0.08 to $0.10

* Pingtan marine enterprise - reiterating q4 eps expectation will be approximately break-even to a slight profit per diluted share

* Pingtan marine enterprise-expects to recover about 30% of production capacity in 2017 q1, and to increase sales volume of fish products harvested from fishing territories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: