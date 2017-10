Jan 9 (Reuters) - Park Ohio Holdings Corp

* Parkohio acquires gh electrotermia, s.a., headquartered in valencia, spain

* Park ohio holdings corp - deal for approximately $31 million

* Park ohio holdings corp - deal will be immediately accretive to earnings

* Park ohio holdings corp - transaction was financed with a newly formed european bank group led by bbva