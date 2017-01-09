BRIEF-DHT Holdings says during inspection of DHT Jaguar, a fracture surrounding inspection window of rudder was identified

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Dht Holdings Inc

* Dht holdings, inc. Business update

* Dht holdings inc - during routine inspection of dht jaguar, a fracture surrounding inspection window of rudder was identified

* Dht holdings inc - completed work and has in relation to this incurred 105 off-hire days during q4 of 2016, equaling to about 5% of its trading days

* Dht holdings inc - agreed with hhi to defer delivery of its final newbuilding originally scheduled for delivery during q4 of 2016