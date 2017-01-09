FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Five Below sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Five Below sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Five Below Inc :

* Five Below Inc announces holiday sales results for quarter-to-date through January 7, 2017; updates fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 guidance

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.28 to $1.29

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.88 to $0.89

* Sees Q4 sales $386 million to $388 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 20 percent

* Sees FY 2016 sales $998 million to $1.0 billion

* Sees Q4 sales up 18 to 19 percent

* Five Below Inc sees comparable sales increase of approximately 2% for full year fiscal 2016

* Five Below Inc- comparable sales for holiday period increased by 0.5%

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $393.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.