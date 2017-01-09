FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teladoc sees FY 2017 revenue $180 mln to $185 mln
January 9, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Teladoc sees FY 2017 revenue $180 mln to $185 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Teladoc Inc

* Teladoc completes record visit volume in 2016; provides preliminary unaudited 2016 results and 2017 financial outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 48 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $185 million

* Teladoc Inc sees 2017 total membership of 21.5 million to 23.0 million

* Teladoc Inc - re-affirms its previously stated objective of achieving adjusted EBITDA break-even in Q4 2017

* Teladoc Inc - preliminary 2016 total revenues of approximately $123 million, a 59% increase over 2015

* Teladoc Inc - preliminary 2016 total membership of approximately 17.5 million, a 43% increase over 2015

* FY 2016 revenue view $122.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $185.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

