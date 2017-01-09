FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Luminex announces preliminary revenue for Q4 2016
January 9, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Luminex announces preliminary revenue for Q4 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Luminex Corp

* Luminex announces preliminary revenue for fourth quarter 2016 and issues 2017 revenue guidance; to present at 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $72 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million

* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent to $9.0 million

* Q4 revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Conducted reorganization in December of 2016 to both facilitate integration of nanosphere and to better focus on core business

* Restructuring included headcount reduction of over 50 employees, reallocation of responsibilities within research and development organization

* To recognize charge of about $2.5 million in Q4 of 2016 in conjunction with reorganization, expects total annualized savings of about $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

