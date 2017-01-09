FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dryships exercises first option to acquire a carrier for $83.5 mln
January 9, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dryships exercises first option to acquire a carrier for $83.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Dryships Inc

* Dryships exercises first option to acquire a Very Large Gas Carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major

* Purchase price of $83.5 million

* Company expects total gross backlog associated with this time charter to be $54.0 million

* Expects to take delivery of vessel in June 2017

* "Acquisition allows us to deploy company's available liquidity immediately and will be highly accretive to earnings and cash flow" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

