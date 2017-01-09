FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel
#Market News
January 9, 2017

BRIEF-Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Steel Partners Holdings Lp :

* Steel Partners commences exchange offer to acquire remaining shares of Steel Excel

* Steel Partners Holdings - Steel Excel stockholders who tender shares in offer will receive $17.80 per share in preferred units of Steel Partners

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - has commenced an exchange offer to acquire 36 pct of Steel Excel Inc that it does not own

* Steel Partners Holdings Lp - offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, New York city time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

