FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlassian to acquire Trello for about $425 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 2:38 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Atlassian to acquire Trello for about $425 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Atlassian to acquire Trello to expand teamwork platform

* Acquisition is valued at approximately $425 million

* For fiscal 2017, acquisition is expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and to non-IFRS earnings per share

* Trello is expected to remain as a standalone service after transaction is closed

* For fiscal 2018, deal expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and neutral to slightly accretive to non-IFRS earnings per share

* Deal price comprised of approximately $360 million in cash and remainder in Atlassian restricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.