Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vecima Networks Inc :

* Vecima announces agreement to sell YourLink

* Proceeds from all-cash deal are expected to be $28.75 mln

* Definitive agreement to sell remaining assets of its YourLink business based in Saskatchewan to Xplornet Communications Inc