BRIEF-Egalet receives FDA approval for Arymo ER

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Egalet Corp

* Egalet receives fda approval for arymo er (morphine sulfate) c-ii, an extended-release morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent properties for treatment of chronic pain

* Egalet -fda approval of arymo er triggered $40 million in new funding to egalet from second tranche of senior secured debt financing previously announced

* Egalet corp says u.s. Commercial launch of arymo er, utilizing egalet's established commercial infrastructure, is planned for q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: