Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jacob Securities Holdings Inc:

* Jacob Securities Holdings Inc. acquires securities of Ceylon Graphite Corp.

* On Dec 30, 2016 Co acquired 10.2 million shares, 10.2 million special warrants, 704,246 share purchase warrants of Ceylon Graphite Corp

* Co bought Ceylon shares, special warrants, share purchase warrants for 6,000 shares, 208 warrants of Plumbago Refining Corp. B.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: