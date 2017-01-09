BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases Q4 2016 production guidance

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Petroquest Energy Inc

* Petroquest energy increases fourth quarter 2016 production guidance and updates thunder bayou and east texas operations and hedging

* Petroquest energy inc says expects to drill and complete 8-10 gross cotton valley wells during 2017

* Petroquest energy inc-increasing its q4 2016 production guidance to approximately 49-50 mmcfe per day

* Petroquest energy inc says forecasting sequential quarterly production growth throughout year culminating with q4 2017 production volumes