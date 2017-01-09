FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 9:37 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aritzia Q3 same store sales rises 15.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aritzia Inc :

* Aritzia reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 same store sales rose 15.2 percent

* Qtrly comparable sales increased 15.2%, following 15.4% comparable sales growth in Q3 last year

* Aritzia inc qtrly net revenue increased by 20.0% to $186.5 million from $155.4 million in Q3 last year

* Aritzia inc qtrly adjusted net income increased by 44.7% to $27.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

* Aritzia inc says company plans to open three new stores and expand or reposition six existing locations in fiscal 2018

* Aritzia inc qtrly net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.08 per share

* Aritzia -co on track to open planned minimum 25 to 30 new locations in North America, expand or reposition minimum of 20 to 25 existing stores between 2017 and end of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

