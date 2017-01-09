FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abiomed announces 34 pct rise in preliminary Q3 revenue of $114.7 mln
January 9, 2017 / 9:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abiomed announces 34 pct rise in preliminary Q3 revenue of $114.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Abiomed Inc -

* Abiomed announces preliminary Q3 FY 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million

* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.4 million

* Abiomed Inc says preliminary unaudited U.S. revenue from Impella products for Q3 grew 34% to approximately $100.3 million from $75.0 million in prior fiscal year

* Abiomed Inc says for Q3 of fiscal 2017, U.S. patient usage grew 32% in comparison with same period of fiscal 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $444.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $113.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

