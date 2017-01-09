FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barracuda Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03
January 9, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Barracuda Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Barracuda Networks Inc :

* Barracuda reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $88.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $86.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total active subscribers exceeded 309,000

* Barracuda networks inc says q3 gross billings were $100.4 million, compared with $89.0 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Barracuda networks inc says subscription revenue grew to $68.3 million, up 17% from $58.4 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Barracuda networks inc says q3 billings for core products increased 30% to $61.6 million, compared with $47.2 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Barracuda networks inc says q3 number of active subscribers grew approximately 15% to over 309,000 and dollar-based renewal rate was 90% for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

