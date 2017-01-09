FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings sees Q4 revenue about $35.5 mln
January 9, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Papa Murphy's Holdings sees Q4 revenue about $35.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's holdings, inc. Announces preliminary full year 2016 and fourth-quarter 2016 operating results

* Sees q4 revenue about $35.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $126.9 million

* Papa Murphy's -domestic system-wide comparable store sales are estimated to have decreased 7.8% for fourth quarter and decreased 5.2% for full fiscal year

* Papa Murphy's holdings inc says at year end, net debt was approximately $106.8 million, compared to net debt of $111.6 million at end of q3 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $38.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $129.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

