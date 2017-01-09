BRIEF-Apollo Education Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc -
* Apollo Education Group Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $484.5 million versus $586 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Due to pending merger transaction announced February 8, 2016, co not providing an updated financial outlook at this time