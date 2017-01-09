FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Apollo Education Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04
January 9, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Apollo Education Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Apollo Education Group Inc -

* Apollo Education Group Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $484.5 million versus $586 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Due to pending merger transaction announced February 8, 2016, co not providing an updated financial outlook at this time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

