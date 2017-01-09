BRIEF-Wd-40 Co Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Jan 9 (Reuters) - WD-40 Co :

* Wd-40 company reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.64 to $3.71

* Sees fy 2017 sales $395 million to $404 million

* Wd-40 co - total net sales for q1 were $89.2 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to prior year fiscal quarter

* Wd-40 co sees gross margin percentage for full year is expected to be near 56 percent

* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales growth of between 4 and 6 percent

* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of diluted earnings per share to be between $3.64 and $3.71

* Wd-40 co - for 2017, reaffirmed guidance of net sales between $395 million and $404 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $397.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: