7 months ago
BRIEF-Vince Holding says "sales for holiday season were softer than we anticipated"
January 9, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vince Holding says "sales for holiday season were softer than we anticipated"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vince Holding Corp :

* Vince Holding Corp. Provides update on full year outlook

* Vince Holding - sales and EPS results for FY are now expected to come in at or below low end of company's previously stated guidance as of December 8

* Vince Holding -lowered outlook due to anticipated shift in timing of larger than planned portion of spring collection shipments from late Jan. to early feb

* Vince holding corp says lowered outlook also due to softer than expected sales performance during holiday season

* Vince holding corp says "sales for holiday season were softer than we anticipated" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

