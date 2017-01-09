FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc :

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen, inc. Reports preliminary fiscal 2016 operating results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01 including items

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc says global same-store sales increased 2.8% in q4 with an increase in domestic same-store sales of 3.0%

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen inc says q4 compounded two-year global same-store sales growth was 5.7%

* Popeyes louisiana kitchen -currently in discussions with its lenders regarding a $150 million expansion of its current $250 million revolving credit facility

* Qtrly reported earnings per share $1.99 to $2.01

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

