7 months ago
January 9, 2017 / 9:52 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xl Group sees Q4 loss of about $245 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Xl Group Ltd

* Xl Group announces its fourth quarter 2016 preliminary loss estimate for natural catastrophes

* Xl Group - preliminary net loss estimate in q4 of 2016 of approximately $245 million relating to natural catastrophes

* Xl Group - losses contributing to estimate include about $130 million in net losses from Hurricane Matthew split about evenly between insurance, reinsurance

* Xl Group - preliminary estimate is pretax and net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums and split about $125 million in insurance segment, $120 million in reinsurance segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

