7 months ago
BRIEF-Atlantic Power provides update on status of three Ontario facilities
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 11:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Atlantic Power provides update on status of three Ontario facilities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp -

* Atlantic Power provides update on status of three Ontario facilities

* Revised contractual arrangements for, and operational status of, its Kapuskasing, North Bay and Nipigon facilities in ontario

* Effective for 2017, unit has signed nug enhanced dispatch contracts with Ontario independent electricity system operator for 3 facilities

* Does not expect revised contractual arrangements for three facilities to have a cash impact on its 2016 financial results

* APLP has agreed to terminate power purchase agreements with ontario electricity financial corporation for Kapuskasing, North Bay plants

* Atlantic Power Corp says enhanced dispatch contract for Nipigon provides fixed monthly payments to that plant through October 31, 2018

* Impact on 2017 financial results is expected to be positive as compared to corresponding results under previous arrangements for 3 plants

* APLP has agreed to suspend for a period Nipigon power purchase agreements, which is scheduled to expire in dec 2022

* Amortization of intangible assets related to power purchase agreements must be accelerated, resulting in non-cash expense about $13 million

* Non-cash amortization expense will be included in 2016 net income rather than being expensed over course of 2017

* Company also has begun process of Mothballing Nipigon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

