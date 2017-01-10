FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 10, 2017 / 2:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Garden Fresh :

* Cerberus Capital Management and partners to acquire Garden Fresh Restaurants

* Garden Fresh - Expects to emerge from its Chapter 11 restructuring process later this month

* Garden Fresh Restaurant Corp - It will sell company's assets to affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. And its partners

* Garden Fresh - It would emerge from financial restructuring with between 90 and 104 restaurants,stronger capital structure and significantly less debt

* Garden Fresh - Acquisition will be completed during late January and no significant changes to its day-to-day operations are anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.