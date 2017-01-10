BRIEF-Express sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Express Inc :

* Express Inc provides business update, reaffirms EPS guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 in advance of the 19th annual ICR conference

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.26 to $0.30

* Express Inc sees Q4 comparable sales are currently expected to be negative 13pct

* FY comparable sales are expected to be negative 9pct

* Express Inc sees full year adjusted net income is expected to be in range of $62 to $65 million, or $0.78 to $0.82 per diluted share

* Express Inc sees full year net income is expected to be in range of $55 to $58 million, or $0.70 to $0.74 per diluted share

* "our store performance continues to be impacted by challenging mall traffic trends and a more promotional retail environment"

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S