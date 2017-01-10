FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Abaxis reports sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Abaxis reports sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Abaxis Inc :

* Abaxis reports preliminary financial performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017

* Sees Q3 revenue $52 million to $53 million

* Abaxis Inc - Abaxis expects operating income in third fiscal quarter of $10.0 million to $11.0 million compared to $11.3 million in last year's Q3

* Abaxis Inc - expects gross margin for third fiscal quarter to be between 55pct and 56pct

* Abaxis Inc - In Q3, changes in foreign currency exchange rates reduced revenues by approximately $0.7 million

* Abaxis Inc - "performance in third fiscal quarter was hindered by a difficult comparison for Abaxis' medical business" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.