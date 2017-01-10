FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dana Incorporated announces preliminary 2016 financial results
January 10, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dana Incorporated announces preliminary 2016 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dana Inc :

* Dana incorporated announces preliminary 2016 financial results, provides guidance for 2017

* Preliminary 2016 sales of $5.8 billion

* End-Market demand for light trucks is expected to improve slightly in 2017

* Dana's 2017-2019 sales backlog as of dec. 31, 2016, at $750 million

* Dana Inc sees 2017 sales of $5.8 to $6.0 billion, or $6.2 to $6.4 billion, including acquisition

* Sees 2017 increased sales from new business backlog are expected to add approximately $175 million to sales

* Dana inc sees 2017 diluted adjusted eps of $1.75 to $1.85, or $1.85 to $1.95, including acquisition

* Sees 2017 currency is expected to be a headwind of about $150 million

* Dana Inc sees 2017 capital spending of $340 to $360 million

* Dana Inc-q4 2016 agreement to buy power-transmission,fluid power businesses of brevini group;expected to close q1 2017,add $350 million to 2017 sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

