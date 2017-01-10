FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ventas sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.12 to $4.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc :

* Ventas comments on full year 2016 expectations and issues preliminary 2017 outlook

* Sees 2017 adjusted FFO per share $4.12 to $4.18

* Ventas Inc - issues preliminary 2017 outlook

* Ventas Inc - expects to achieve 2016 normalized ffo per share approximating high-end of previous guidance range

* Ventas Inc - same-store cash flow growth, portfolio enhancement and financial strength expected to continue in 2017

* Ventas Inc - full year 2016 same-store cash noi growth is expected to be within its prior guidance of 2.5 to 3 percent

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $4.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ventas Inc sees total company full year 2017 same-store cash noi growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent

* Ventas Inc sees strategic dispositions totaling $900 million in 2017, including $700 million in proceeds in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

