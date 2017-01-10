FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Nabors prices $500 mln in exchangeable senior unsecured debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nabors Industries Ltd -

* Nabors prices $500,000,000 in exchangeable senior unsecured debt offering

* Priced $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 0.75% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.75% per year until maturity

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to prepay remaining balance of NII's unsecured term loan, which matures in 2020

* Net proceeds from offering will also be used to pay cost of capped call transaction entered with respect to Nabors' common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

