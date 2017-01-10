FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - WNS (Holdings) Ltd

* WNS to acquire Denali Sourcing Services

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Cash consideration for transaction is $40.0 million plus adjustments for cash and working capital

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - WNS intends to fund consideration primarily with long-term debt

* WNS (Holdings) Ltd - Acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending March 31, 2017

* WNS (Holdings) - Acquisition is expected to contribute about $3 million in revenue for WNS in fiscal year ending march 31, and to be accretive to fiscal 2017 earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

