FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ascena Retail Group sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ascena Retail Group Inc

* Ascena Retail Group announces holiday sales, and provides fiscal Q2 and full year 2017 guidance update

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP loss per share $0.08 to $0.11 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.37 to $0.42

* For combined November / December fiscal periods, consolidated comparable sales were down 4.4%

* Says holiday period comparable sales for total Ascena down 3.1%

* Ascena Retail Group Inc - Are positioning full year outlook assuming that trend experienced through holiday continues

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $6.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.