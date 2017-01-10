FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the Q4 and fiscal year 2016
January 10, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the Q4 and fiscal year 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Dexcom Inc

* Dexcom reports record preliminary, unaudited revenue for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 and provides initial 2017 outlook

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $710 million to $740 million

* Q4 revenue $168 million versus I/B/E/S view $167.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 42 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $570 million

* Gross margin is expected to range from 67 pct to 70 pct for 2017

* 2017 operating expenses are anticipated to increase by approximately 20 pct to 25 pct over 2016

* At end of 2017, company is targeting a patient base of 270,000 worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

