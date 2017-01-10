BRIEF-Novadaq sees FY 2016 revenue about $80.2 million

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Novadaq Technologies Inc -

* Novadaq announces preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2016 revenue and issues 2017 revenue guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $98 million to $102 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 22 to 27 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $80.2 million

* Preliminary and unaudited revenue for Q4 2016 is expected to be approximately $20.2 million

* Q4 recurring revenue is expected to be $9.5 million

* Novadaq Technologies Inc says anticipates recurring revenues for full year 2017 to be in range of $48 million to $50 million

* FY2017 revenue view $111.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $85.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entered into credit facility with Midcap Financial consisting of term loan that provide Novadaq with new financing of up to $60 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: