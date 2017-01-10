FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Limoneira reports Q4 loss per share $0.01
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Limoneira reports Q4 loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Limoneira Co -

* Limoneira Company announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.42

* Q4 revenue rose 37 percent to $19.5 million

* Q4 revenue view $14.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.01

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $11.4 million to $11.9 million

* Fiscal year ending october 31, 2017 expects to sell between 3.1 million and 3.5 million cartons of fresh lemons at average price of about $23.00 per carton

* For fiscal year ending Oct 31, 2017, co expects to sell approximately 8.5 million to 9.0 million pounds of avocados at approximately $0.80 per pound

* Limoneira Co says expects operating income for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately $11.4 million to $11.9 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.