BRIEF-Synnex Corp sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61-$1.69
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 9:33 PM / in 9 months

BRIEF-Synnex Corp sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61-$1.69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Synnex Corp :

* Synnex corporation reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.61 to $1.69

* Sees q1 2017 earnings per share $1.31 to $1.39

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion

* Q4 revenue $3.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.89 billion

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted EPS $2.57

* Synnex corp says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66, revenue view $3.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $3.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

