7 months ago
BRIEF-American Campus Communities says CFO Jon Graf resigned
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
January 10, 2017 / 9:48 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities says CFO Jon Graf resigned

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American Campus Communities announces a series of executive promotions and upcoming retirement of cfo

* Says CFO Jon Graf resigned

* American Campus Communities Inc - Company is separating roles of president and chief executive officer, with Bill Bayless remaining as CEO

* American Campus Communities Inc says Bill Bayless remains as CEO and Jim Hopke, chief operating officer, promoted to position of president

* American Campus Communities Inc says Jon Graf will be retiring as CFO from company on June 30, 2017

* American Campus Communities- Daniel Perry, EVP of corporate finance & capital markets to be promoted to CFO, effective March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

