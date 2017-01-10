BRIEF-Veeco reports preliminary Q4 and FY 2016 financial results

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Veeco Instruments Inc

* Veeco reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Veeco Instruments Inc - veeco currently expects to record bookings of approximately $125 million for q4

* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly diluted loss per share $0.18 - $0.12

* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly revenue $91 - $95 million

* Veeco Instruments Inc - sees qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.04 - $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $93.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Veeco Instruments - preliminary estimates for cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments about $344 million as of dec 31, 2016 versus $337 million at end of q3 2016