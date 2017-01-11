FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Dundee Energy - strategic review process for Dundee Energy LP
January 11, 2017 / 1:28 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Dundee Energy - strategic review process for Dundee Energy LP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dundee Energy Ltd

* Dundee Energy Limited announces initiation of strategic review process for dundee energy limited partnership

* Says has engaged Dundee Capital Partners, an unrelated entity, and CW leigh cassidy of whitewater inc. As its financial advisors

* Dundee Energy Ltd -has not set schedule to complete its identification, examination and consideration of strategic alternatives with respect to delp

* Strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a debt restructuring

* Says does not intend to provide updates until such time as board of directors approves a definitive transaction

* Dundee Energy Ltd - strategic alternatives may include sale of all or a material portion of assets of delp

* Dundee Energy Ltd-strategic alternatives may include outright sale of delp, or business combination or other transaction involving delp and third party

* Strategic alternatives may include, but not limited to alternative financing initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

