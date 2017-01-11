FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Tenneco sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 percent
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tenneco sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent

* Tenneco Inc - in 2018 and 2019, tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year

* Tenneco Inc - expects to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points in 2017

* Tenneco Inc - in total, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

