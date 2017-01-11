BRIEF-Tenneco sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 percent

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc :

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 5 percent

* Tenneco Inc - in 2018 and 2019, tenneco expects continued revenue growth, outpacing industry production by 3 to 5 percentage points each year

* Tenneco Inc - expects to outpace light vehicle industry production by 4 percentage points in 2017

* Tenneco Inc - in total, tenneco expects year-over-year revenue growth of 5% in 2017

* FY2017 revenue view $8.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S