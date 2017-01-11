FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Magna sees 2019 total sales $43.5-$46.2 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Magna sees 2019 total sales $43.5-$46.2 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna announces outlook

* Expects continued sales growth - over $43 billion in total sales by 2019

* Expects continued sales growth of over $43 billion in total sales by 2019

* Sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2 billion

* Sees 2017 total production sales $30.4 - $31.7 billion

* Sees 2019 total production sales $34.1 - $36.0 billion

* Sees 2017 total sales $36.0 - $37.7 billion

* FY2017 revenue view $37.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "As we look forward over next three years, we expect our sales to continue to outpace industry production"

* Sees 2019 total sales $43.5 - $46.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.