BRIEF-Magna sees 2019 total sales $43.5-$46.2 billion

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna announces outlook

* Expects continued sales growth - over $43 billion in total sales by 2019

* Sees 2017 capital spending approximately $2 billion

* Sees 2017 total production sales $30.4 - $31.7 billion

* Sees 2019 total production sales $34.1 - $36.0 billion

* Sees 2017 total sales $36.0 - $37.7 billion

* FY2017 revenue view $37.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "As we look forward over next three years, we expect our sales to continue to outpace industry production"

* Sees 2019 total sales $43.5 - $46.2 billion