January 11, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MSC Industrial Direct Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.95

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc

* MSC reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share $0.86 to $0.90

* Q1 sales $686.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $684.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95

* Sees Q2 2017 sales $688 million to $701 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $677.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - at midpoint, average daily sales for Q2 are expected to increase roughly 1.5%, as compared to last year's Q2

* MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc - in December saw greater spending on categories "that are indicative of customer optimism" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

